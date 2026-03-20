Revanth Hails Budget As ‘Futuristic’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday described the state Budget 2026–27 as “futuristic,” stating that it aligns with the Congress government’s Telangana Rising 2027 vision and balances welfare with development.

Speaking to media persons on the Legislative Council premises after the Budget presentation, he said the allocations provide a roadmap for economic growth while ensuring sector-wise coverage. He said infrastructure development has been prioritised with a long-term perspective.

The Chief Minister said the Budget focuses on achieving the targets set under the Telangana Rising vision and includes allocations for all sections of society.

Highlighting a key measure, he said the government has introduced the Indira Family Life Insurance Scheme, providing Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage to each family in the State. He said the scheme is expected to cover around 1.15 crore families.

He said education reforms and public healthcare received the highest allocations. The State would implement changes in line with the National Education Policy 2020 and introduce a system enabling students to study in government institutions from pre-primary to Class XII within a single campus.

On finances, the Chief Minister said the government has disclosed details of debts and revenues. He stated that Rs 3.47 lakh crore had been borrowed since the present government assumed office, of which Rs 3.30 lakh crore was spent on servicing loans and interest from the previous BRS regime.

He said steps are being taken to plug revenue leakages across departments and to secure pending funds from the Centre.

Responding to questions on alleged irregularities in the Formula E race, phone tapping and Kaleshwaram projects during the previous BRS government, he said the Congress government would act based on evidence and legal procedure and not out of political vendetta. He said investigations are being conducted to ensure they withstand judicial scrutiny.

The Chief Minister also questioned the response of BJP leaders to the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case involving a former BRS MLA, alleging tacit alignment with the BRS.