Revanth Greets Sonia Gandhi, Credits Her for Telangana Statehood

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended birthday wishes to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, describing her as the key figure behind the formation of Telangana state.

In a post on social media, Revanth said Sonia Gandhi played a historic role in granting statehood after decades of public struggle. He referred to her as an inspiring force and the foundation of Telangana’s growth story.

He added that her guidance continues to shape the state’s ambitions under the vision“Telangana Rising 2047.”

Revanth concluded his message wishing her good health and long life, saying, “May you continue to bless and guide us so we may serve the people of Telangana better, every day and in every way.”