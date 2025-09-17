Revanth Government Delivered Promises in 48 Hours: Adviser

Nizamabad: Adviser to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy on Wednesday said the Revanth Reddy-led government had moved swiftly to deliver on its promises. He said welfare schemes were implemented within 48 hours of assuming office.

As chief guest, Vem Narender Reddy hoisted the National Flag at the District Integrated Offices Complex (DIOC) on Wednesday as part of the Praja Palana programme, which was conducted across the district. Recalling that Hyderabad State merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, he said the Congress government has been observing Praja Palana for the past two years. MLAs P. Sudarshan Reddy and R. Bhupathi Reddy, district collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya, and others attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Vem Narender Reddy said that Indiramma Gram Sabhas are being organised to collect applications from the public and implement welfare schemes. By conducting meetings at the village level in rural areas and at the ward level in urban areas, the government is directly listening to people’s problems and resolving them. To ensure good governance and take administration to the grassroots level, the government has launched a new programme called Praja Palana (People’s Governance), he added.

As part of Praja Palana, the government has introduced various schemes to strengthen women’s economic conditions, he said. Under Indiramma Rythu Bharosa, during the current kharif season in Nizamabad district, ₹316 crore has been directly deposited into the bank accounts of 2,72,589 farmers.

For 2024–25, a total of 966 farmers eligible under Rythu Bima, who unfortunately passed away due to various reasons, had ₹48.30 crore transferred directly to their nominees’ accounts, benefiting their families. Through the Bhoo Bharati Act, 2025, 40,462 applications have been received in the conducted sessions, which are under resolution at different stages, he explained.

In Kamareddy, agriculture and farmers welfare commission chairman M. Kodanda Reddy hoisted the National Flag on Wednesday. District collector Ashish Sangwan, Police Superintendent M. Rajesh Chandra, and others were also present.