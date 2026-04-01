Revanth Gives ‘Lifesaver’ Shiva ₹5 Lakh, 2BHK

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday sanctioned financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to Shiva, popularly known as “Tank Bund Shiva,” in recognition of his service in rescuing people at Hussainsagar. He also directed officials to allot a double-bedroom house to Shiva’s family.

The Chief Minister handed over a Home Guard appointment letter to Shiva’s son, Venumadhav, and directed authorities to provide employment support to the family. He also agreed to examine Shiva’s request for the construction of a swimming pool near Tank Bund to create livelihood opportunities.

Shiva has spent 27 years around the lake, rescuing more than 100 people from drowning and retrieving over 1,000 bodies. He has also been operating a free ambulance service for the needy.

Officials said the assistance was extended after the Chief Minister learned about Shiva’s financial difficulties and lack of a stable livelihood.

Expressing gratitude, Shiva and his family thanked the government for recognizing his service and extending support during a difficult period.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Shiva said he was an orphan who grew up in shelters, including one in Dilsukhnagar, before moving to a home in Khairatabad where he paid a fee of ₹5 per day. To meet the expense, he took up rag-picking work in the surrounding areas.

During the construction of Necklace Road, he learned swimming from enthusiasts there. “I believe I get energy when I am in the water. Water and I are made for each other,” Shiva said.

He said he first retrieved a body from Hussainsagar after policemen approached him for help while he was waiting for work at a ‘labour adda’ near the Khairatabad railway crossing. “Along with two elders, I accompanied them. That was the first time I retrieved a body from the lake.”

Shiva said encouragement from a transgender person he met while collecting waste on Tank Bund motivated him to dedicate himself to helping others. He said he has since helped retrieve more than 1,000 bodies.

Shiva has four sons and three daughters, and said all except the eldest are pursuing education.

Referring to his request for a swimming pool, Shiva said it would help train youth. “Along with life skills, these swimmers will have special techniques,” he said.

Recalling his work, B. Dhanalaxmi, a former inspector with the lake police, said: “He was fearless. Always there on time. He lived on the Tank Bund. We feel happy that he is being rewarded.”