Revanth Gives It Straight To The Opposition

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy briefly set aside politics and turned philosophical while speaking about the ambitious Musi rejuvenation project on Friday. Addressing a gathering after a detailed presentation on the project, the Chief Minister responded to the ongoing criticism and smear campaign on the Musi project by Opposition parties with an unusual reflection on life, faith and public duty. Revanth Reddy said he was ready to stop the Musi project if the majority of the people believed it was of no use. “What will I do with this development if people do not want it,” he asked, stressing that the project was meant purely for the good of Hyderabad and the people. Then came the punchline that had the audience smiling. Development, he said, was not wealth one can wire to the afterlife. “This is not money I can send through RTGS after I die and receive it in heaven. This is not a post-dated cheque which I can encash in heaven,” he quipped. Calling himself a strong practising Hindu, Revanth Reddy said he firmly believed in the philosophy of karma. Whatever people earn or build in life, he said, must remain here — because nothing travels beyond.

Revanth sets up a grading system for IPS

The era of quiet lobbying for coveted police postings may finally be facing a shake-up in Telangana. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has rolled out a performance-based grading system for IPS officers, signalling that influence may no longer trump efficiency in the race for plum assignments. In a move that has become a talking point within police circles, the Chief Minister has divided IPS officers into three categories — Grades A, B and C — with those delivering strong results getting the A Grade, with average performance Grade B, and officers with poor records receiving a C. The grading will not be merely symbolic. Promotions, incentives and the most sought-after postings will now hinge on these report cards. Top performers are expected to land key positions, while those in the bottom tier may have to settle for relatively low-profile roles. At the recent Police Retreat, the Chief Minister gave a clear message: The familiar practice of “pairavis” for postings should stop. In the new system, the only recommendation that counts is performance.

From bullet, Maoists invited to the ‘ballotfield’

Surrendered Maoists are suddenly the most sought-after recruits. Having walked away from the gun, they now find themselves being courted by political parties eager to offer them a new role — this time in electoral politics. The unusual scramble began after a group of top Maoists surrendered before the police and later met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Without missing the moment, the Chief Minister extended a political olive branch, saying the Congress would gladly welcome them if they wished to work for the welfare of the poor. The invitation quickly sparked a counter-pitch. CPI leader and MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao urged the former rebels to join the CPI, calling it the ideological “mother organisation” of Maoism. To underline the offer, he invited them to the party’s state office in Hyderabad for discussions. Caught between these competing political embraces, the surrendered Maoists appear in no hurry. They say politics can wait, and that they will decide their next move at the “appropriate time.”

Kotwal gets cops to look sharp

It’s not just work, but how one looks doing it. And giving some grooming tips on how a crisp professional vibe when it comes to uniforms will go a long way in reflecting discipline was none other than the Kotwal of Hyderabad, V.C. Sajjanar. The tips were clear: Clean, fitted formal attire, coupled with well-groomed hairstyles, along with nicely trimmed beards if such fuzz is sported by anyone. Duty calls for well-polished shoes, and slippers, chappals, and the like are henceforth off limits while at work. To make sure everyone was adhering to these requirements, don’t be surprised if a senior officer popped in and checked if everyone was looking sharp, at least when it came to appearance. Sajjanar’s tips have, of course, been welcomed by those in the city’s cop world, but then a well-groomed look doesn’t come cheap with a middle-aged officer pointing out that such a look could involve some costs, and could be tough to keep up in the long run.

Tripathi teaches staff a timely lesson

Government offices are notorious for their reputation of officials and staff either not turning up in time, or disappearing for long periods from their seats. Apparently having had enough of such behaviour, Nizamabad district collector Ila Tripathi has begun a crackdown and none, it appears, is immune from the impact. Suspension orders have been served on teachers in government schools, and staff in offices for neglecting their duties. Suddenly, the past practice of some political help for those facing action and escaping is no longer the norm and union leaders are reported to be wondering on how to stay relevant supporting truancy. The buzz in the official corridors is that the government has the collector’s back on streamlining services, and for now, the only policy that appears to “save” government employees is the principle of all-hands-on-the-deck, and on time.

When the going gets hot, friends turn cold

Being a bureaucrat means being stuck in situations where they are damned if they are and damned if they don’t. Finding himself in just such a tricky spot is Khammam district collector Anudeep Durishetty following the demolition of houses allegedly built illegally on Bhoodan land in Velugumatla. Former Bhoodan Board chairman Rajender Reddy’s stand that the houses had permissions did not make matters any easier for the besieged bureaucrat. Anudeep, criticised roundly by political parties and people’s organisations, found himself all by himself. The government deciding to allot plots to more than 300 evicted families in the same Bhoodan land, and sanctioning Indiramma houses at the very place where existing houses were demolished, proved that brickbats are just one throw away for a bureaucrat.

With ‘gas problem’ KTR gets a taste of his own medicine

It is not uncommon in politics to have the shoe ending up on the other foot and finding himself in this position was BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao who was the focus of several social media posts on his silence on the LPG cylinders supply situation over the past few days. The recent practice has been that the BRS always claims credit for “pushing” the government into action on several issues the party says it highlighted first, such as water from Devadula for irrigation, or houses for the Velugumatla villagers. As the pendulum began firmly swinging against him, KTR, facing social media ire thanks to some well-aimed shots by the Congress, which used a technique that the BRS itself heavily relies on, ended up rushing a letter to the Centre to ensure LPG supplies.

Kavitha gets the timing right, beats BRS

Ever since K. Kavitha left the BRS, or rather was forced to leave the party, there has been a spoken, as well an unspoken war, between her and BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao. The winners of each round in this battle keep changing but in the latest one over demolition of houses in Velugumatla in Khammam district, the Telangana Jagruthi leader stole a march over her brother who went to the village, made the mandatory comments criticising the government and raised a slew of demands. Fast grasping the potential for the government walking back on the demolitions, Kavitha launched an indefinite fast, and as things turned out, the government promised to rebuild the houses, at least a good number of those demolished, giving Kavitha bragging rights on the issue. In politics, it can be all about the timing and in this instance, Kavitha appeared to have timed her protest just right.

Contributions from L. Venkat Ram Reddy, Neeraj Kumar, Balu Pulipaka, P. Srinivas, Narender Pulloor, Md Nizamuddin