Revanth fumes at KTR for faulting installation of Rajiv Gandhi statute at Secretariat

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao became the IT minister only because of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. It is because of Rajiv Gandhi that KTR is able to tweet.

Else, he would have been selling idly-wada somewhere in Guntur or samosa-chai at the railways station in Siddipet.

It is because of the computer education which you pursued that you could get good employment in foreign countries. Remember that computer was introduced to India by Rajiv Gandhi, he said.

It is because computer was introduced by Rajiv Gandhi, we have a ministry of IT and you became the minister.

Revanth Reddy reminded that Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life to save the integrity of the nation. It is for the same reason that his statue has been installed at the Secretariat on the Tank Bund, Reddy affirmed.

He also reminded that Rajiv Gandhi's wife Sonia Gandhi did not take any Constitutional post in the government even when the Congress was in power for 10-15 years after the death of the former.

How can KTR say that the Gandhi family is power hungry, he questioned.

KTR's word reflect his arrogance and lack of rhetoric, he said.

Training his guns at BRS president and former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao is receiving shock treatment regularly at his farmhouse as he is still not able to digest the fact that his party had been trounced in the elections and that his family is out of power, Revanth Reddy said.

His fortress had been broken and people's governance has come into force.

He also termed the BRS chief as Kalakeya demon who should be prevented from swooping on to the villages in Telangana. He called upon the Congress leaders and functionaries to be alert and try to drive away the BRS leaders from seizing power in the state.