Karimnagar: The Congress government blames the Centre as it failed to implement the its six guarantees promised to people. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is following in the footsteps of K.Chandrasekhar Rao and hence will face the same fate as the BRS did, said Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday.

The Niti Aayog meeting was meant to make the country number one in the world and strengthen the federal relations. It is totally unfair of CM Revanth Reddy not to attend the meeting. Because of his attitude, a huge loss may occur to Telangana.By telling lies, CM passed the resolution in the State Assembly blaming the Centre and that is why he did not attend the Niti Aayog meeting. Without allocating funds, how the Congress will make the women crorepatis. What about financial aid of Rs.12,000 to auto drivers, how the government is going to fill 60,000 vacant posts by announcing job notification for just 12,000 posts, he questioned.The state government demanded the Centre to allocate funds for the development of the Musi river front. Why it did not allot the funds in the state budget, he asked. By deducting funds for the welfare of Dalits, the Congress government has done a lot of injustice to them.If the state government uses the PM’s photo for the schemes to which the central government is sanctioning funds, the BJP will not sit quiet, he warned.Before the Assembly elections were held, the central committee post inspection of the pillars sunk in Medigadda barrage gave a report confirming that a lot of corruption took place in the construction works of the project. Why the Congress government is not taking any action against the BRS party, he questioned.Both the Congress and the BRS are opportunistic and are playing drama in the name of Kaleshwaram project. BRS will definitely merge with the Congress party, he added.Without following the temple tradition at Kaleshwaram, BRS working president KTR and his team went into the temple wearing normal clothes which is nothing but insulting Hindu dharma.