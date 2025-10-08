Revanth Eyes Jubilee Hills Win with 25,000 Margin

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has reportedly set an ambitious target of securing a majority of over 25,000 votes for the Congress in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll scheduled for November 11. Revanth Reddy is said to have informed party leaders that the candidate selection process would be completed within the next two or three days. A panel comprising four names has been forwarded to the party high command for the final decision.

Before recommending the list, the Chief Minister is understood to have personally assessed the electoral strengths and ground-level support of each aspirant. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday held a key strategy meeting with AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud to review preparations and finalise the party candidate.

The four shortlisted candidates include V. Naveen Yadav, Bonthu Rammohan, M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, and C.N. Reddy.

Naveen Yadav contested twice from Jubilee Hills earlier — on an AIMIM ticket in 2014, finishing second, and as an Independent in 2018, finishing third. He joined the Congress in November 2023 ahead of the Assembly polls.

Rammohan, the first mayor of GHMC between 2016 and 2021, switched from the BRS to the Congress in February 2024 and is known for his organisational reach in the city.

C.N. Reddy, a former BRS corporator from Rahmat Nagar elected in 2020, also joined Congress in November 2023.

Senior leader M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, who served as MP from Secunderabad in 2004 and 2009, lost the 2023 Assembly election from Musheerabad, while his son M. Anil Kumar Yadav was later nominated to the Rajya Sabha in April 2024.

Sources said Revanth Reddy preferred Naveen Yadav, Rammohan, and Reddy as the main contenders, while placing Anjan Kumar Yadav as the fourth choice, citing his recent electoral defeat and his son’s elevation to Rajya Sabha.

Reviewing past election data, the Chief Minister pointed out that BRS leader Maganti Gopinath had won the seat with margins of 9,242 votes in 2014, 16,004 in 2018, and 16,337 in 2023. He expressed confidence that the Congress would surpass those figures as the BRS vote base was likely to shift toward the ruling party in the bypoll.