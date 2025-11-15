Revanth Emerges Stronger After Bypoll Win

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has emerged stronger after the Congress’ landslide victory in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, consolidating his authority within the party and across the state administration.

The immediate impact of the win is expected to bolster his leadership as he prepares the party for the upcoming local body elections, while silencing detractors within the organisation and the Opposition who were waiting to criticise him in case of a setback. Senior leaders, including one or two ministers, had indirectly raised murmurs of dissent, and BRS working president K T Rama Rao even predicted that the Chief Minister would be dislodged by his own party men.



“It is a slap on KTR’s face. He tried to project that people were angry with our governance but the voters gave a clear message. Credit goes to the Chief Minister for his constant and minute monitoring of the campaign and poll management,” revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy told Deccan Chronicle. “We will continue this momentum and sweep the local body polls,” he said.



Breaking away from the Congress’ usual practice — especially when in power — of leaving bypoll campaigns to local leaders, Revanth Reddy took full responsibility for securing the party’s victory. He appointed three ministers — Ponnam Prabhakar, Tummala Nageswara Rao and G Vivek — as in-charges well in advance and energised the cadre. Despite pressure from several quarters, he firmly backed Naveen Yadav’s candidature and grounded several infrastructure works to strengthen the narrative that his win was essential for their completion.



During the campaign, the Chief Minister covered every division in the Jubilee Hills constituency, even as BRS leaders attempted to heckle him. He ensured that ministers and elected representatives were on the ground throughout the 20-day campaign window, working in the lanes and bylanes of the densely populated segment.



Revanth Reddy also consolidated the minority vote by securing the support of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and connecting with minority voters beyond the Majlis’ traditional influence. A crucial meeting of jamaats, organised by his confidant Fayeem Qureshi, played a key role. Qureshi, who has gained stature in the city after the bypoll victory, said the Chief Minister personally addressed long-pending community concerns. “The community leaders were convinced since the Chief Minister lent a direct hearing,” Qureshi said.



In his post-result press conference, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi publicly acknowledged Qureshi’s efforts in coordinating with his party and the community.

The Chief Minister also surprised many by inducting Md Azharuddin into the Cabinet at a strategic moment as part of his minority outreach.

Another major boost for Revanth Reddy came in the form of public endorsement of HYDRAA, his sensitive initiative aimed at clearing encroachments on water bodies and protecting government land. “Ironically, it was KTR who tried to turn the bypoll into a referendum on HYDRAA, and people rejected his attempt to demonise the agency. They have seen the results of our work,” a senior police official said.



Wasting no time after the bypoll result, the Chief Minister held an extensive high-level meeting on Telangana Rising 2047, his flagship vision to turn Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by the time India completes 100 years of independence. With a new financing model in place for mega projects like Musi rejuvenation and Future City, sources said the Chief Minister intends to dedicate the coming year to advancing this ambitious agenda while keeping the administration on its toes.