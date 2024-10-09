Revanth Distributes Appointment Letters to 10,000 Teachers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that students and unemployed youth in Telangana were getting jobs now because they sacked BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family members by defeating the BRS in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Referring to the former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao as a ‘Korivi Daiyyam’ (demon with a torch), Revanth Reddy lamented that while hundreds of students and unemployed youth sacrificed their lives for the creation of Telangana state, they inadvertently chose Korivi Dayyam' as the chief minister for a decade, leading to missed opportunities for 10 years.

Revanth Reddy handed over appointment letters to the newly recruited teachers at the LB Stadium here on Wednesday. The recruitment, conducted through the DSC teacher recruitment exam, has brought relief to many aspirants who have waited for years to secure teacher jobs.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister took the opportunity to highlight the shift in governance that led to the recruitment, asserting that the Congress government, after coming to power in December 2023, made good on its promises to the people.

"Unemployed youth are getting jobs today because KCR and his family were removed from power," Revanth Reddy said, recalling his appeal to the youth during the 2023 Assembly elections. "I had asked students and unemployed youth to remove KCR and his family from their positions if they wanted jobs. They listened, and that’s why they are employed today."

Revanth Reddy strongly criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting employment for the youth. He accused Chandrashekhar Rao of focusing solely on securing jobs for his family members as ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and MPs while ignoring the pressing needs of the unemployed.

The Chief Minister alleged that the BRS leaders were now attempting to disrupt the Congress government's recruitment efforts. "They cannot digest that we are providing jobs to students and the unemployed in such a short time," he said, reaffirming that the people of Telangana would never return the BRS to power.

In a stark comparison between government and private schools, Revanth Reddy urged newly appointed government teachers to reflect on why parents prefer sending their children to private schools despite the higher qualifications of government school teachers. He revealed that out of 30,000 government schools in Telangana, only 24 lakh students are enrolled, compared to the 34 lakh students attending just 10,000 private schools.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism about the future, stating, "Looking at the joy, enthusiasm, and energy of the newly recruited teachers, it feels like Dasara has come three days early."

He also emphasised the government's commitment to the education sector, citing the recruitment of 10,006 teachers within 65 days of issuing the DSC notification and the completion of 30,000 job placements within 90 days of coming to power.

Highlighting reforms in the education sector, Revanth Reddy criticised the BRS government for halting teacher promotions and transfers for nine years. The Congress government, he said, had promptly transferred 34,000 teachers and promoted 21,000.

In addition to educational reforms, the Chief Minister announced initiatives like the establishment of Young India Residential Schools, the upgrade of ITIs, and the upcoming launch of the Young India Skill University to address the skill gap for engineering graduates. A Sports University is also set to open soon in Gachibowli, he said.

Revanth Reddy urged the newly-appointed teachers to provide quality education to the children of Telangana and play a crucial role in rebuilding the state’s future. "You are the future makers of Telangana. Do your best for its reconstruction," he said.