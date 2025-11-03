Revanth Dismisses JH Bypoll Surveys as Fake

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday rubbished “fabricated” survey reports on the outcome of the Jubilee Hills bypoll and asked people not to trust them. He also asked all the ministers and ward-level in-charges to intensify their campaign.

During his interaction with the ministers and in-charges of Jubilee Hills constituency at his residence, Revanth Reddy asked to meet voters and highlight the government's welfare schemes which are being implemented in the state.

Based on the feedback received from people, Revanth Reddy said the party leaders should navigate the campaign to win the hearts of people and defeat the opposition candidates.

Dismissing political surveys on the Jubilee Hills bypoll as false and fabricated, Revanth Reddy is understood to have expressed confidence in the victory of the party candidate V. Naveen Yadav, and said the party’s victory will be a slap on the face of opposition parties.

The ministers explained the regular reports and shared the feedback received from the voters and also reported that the development works, whose foundation stones were laid, were stalled due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Taking a serious note of BRS corporators failing to visit the wards since the Congress came to power in Telangana, Revanth Reddy asked the booth-level leaders and agents to concentrate on the local issues on priority basis. He also asked the ministers to send reports on the political campaign on a daily basis.

Elsewhere, Congress MLC Dr Balmuri Venkat on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills bypoll returning officer, seeking action against an organisation for publishing election survey reports. Venkat in his complaint alleged that the opposition BRS was indulging in influencing survey units to create fake reports on the outcome. Venkat urged the returning officer to inquire into the “fake” survey institutions.