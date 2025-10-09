GO 9 Stay: Revanth Directs Officials to Explore Legal Options

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed ministers and senior officials to examine all possible legal options to secure 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) communities in local bodies, including the option of approaching the Supreme Court if necessary.

Official sources said the Chief Minister convened a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakiti Srihari, Jupally Krishna Rao and senior officials on Thursday, soon after the Telangana High Court stayed GO 9, which was issued to enhance BC quota in local bodies to 42 per cent.

Revanth Reddy asked officials to study the High Court’s order in detail and prepare a comprehensive report outlining the measures that can be taken to safeguard BC reservations. He said the government would finalise its future course of action only after thoroughly examining the court’s verdict.

Sources said the Chief Minister also informed the ministers that he would consult AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to seek their guidance before proceeding with the next legal steps on the BC quota issue.

Revanth Reddy reiterated his government’s firm commitment to implement 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local body elections and said that every legal avenue must be explored to achieve this goal.

The meeting also reviewed the pending BC reservation Bills passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly that are awaiting clearance from the Governor and the President. The Chief Minister sought legal advice on possible steps the government could take to expedite their approval.

Revanth Reddy reportedly asked the ministers and officials to conduct an in-depth analysis of the High Court order over the next few days and submit a detailed report suggesting legal strategies for the government to pursue in order to protect BC interests.