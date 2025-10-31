Rs 5L Ex Gratia for Flood Victims: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday announced a comprehensive relief package for farmers and families affected by the recent floods in the aftermath of Cyclone Motha, after conducting an aerial survey of affected areas in the erstwhile Warangal district and Husnabad Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister declared that an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the families of those who lost their lives, Rs 15,000 to households whose homes were submerged, Indiramma houses to the most severely affected families, and special financial assistance to those who suffered losses of livestock and standing crops.

After the aerial survey, the Chief Minister met with district officials in Warangal to assess the extent of damage caused by the recent heavy rains and flash floods.

During the meeting, he said 12 districts had suffered extensive damage due to Cyclone Montha and instructed officials of all departments to prepare a comprehensive report on the loss of life, crop damage, livestock deaths, and destruction of public infrastructure. The report, he said, should be submitted to the state government without delay so that necessary relief measures can be implemented swiftly.

Revanth Reddy directed the authorities to coordinate with public representatives during the damage enumeration process and ensure that every affected farmer and family was identified and compensated. He also sought detailed reports on sand deposits in agricultural fields, breaches to tanks, and damage to irrigation systems.

The Chief Minister took serious note of delays in seeking assistance from the Centre during natural calamities and ordered officials to expedite the process of obtaining funds from the Centre. “Any further delay in pursuing central relief funds will not be tolerated,” he warned, adding that the administration must act proactively to ensure that the required financial aid reaches the state on time.

Revanth Reddy expressed displeasure over the lack of coordination among departments during the floods and stressed the need for collective functioning. He pointed out that poor coordination between the irrigation and municipal administration departments had resulted in severe flooding in Warangal.

“Every department, from irrigation to municipal administration, must work in perfect coordination to prevent such large-scale devastation in the future,” he said. He directed officials to immediately begin the demolition of all encroachments obstructing nalas and other water channels in Warangal city, stating that protecting public interest was the top priority. “Move ahead with clear vision and firmness during the demolition drive,” the Chief Minister instructed.

He ordered the municipal administration and irrigation departments to jointly identify bottlenecks and ensure smooth water flow in the city’s drainage and flood-control systems. A special report was also sought on pending works in Warangal under the Centre’s Smart City Project, along with the constitution of a coordination committee at the field level to monitor progress.

Acknowledging that cloudbursts and extreme rainfall events have become more frequent due to climate change, Revanth Reddy said the government would formulate permanent flood management plans and directed collectors and field officials to conduct regular inspections to avert future calamities.

The Chief Minister also warned collectors and other officials against neglecting field visits, stating that future postings and promotions would be directly linked to their commitment to fieldwork and performance.

“If any collector or official thinks that the worst consequence of not making field visits is a transfer, they are mistaken. Fieldwork will be linked with their performance reports, future postings, and other incentives,” he said, making it clear that non-compliance would not be tolerated.