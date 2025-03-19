Revanth credits Rahul push for SC sub-quota in TG

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that Telangana had become the first state to implement the Supreme Court's directive on Scheduled Castes (SC) sub-categorisation following the passage of a Bill in the Legislative Assembly. Leaders and representatives of SC organisations met him in the assembly's committee hall on Wednesday to express their gratitude for enacting the SC sub-categorisation legislation on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy urged all SC organisations to extend their appreciation to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for supporting the long-standing demand for SC categorisation.





"I would not have had the power to find a permanent solution to the long-pending demand on my own. It is all due Rahul Gandhi's support," the Chief Minister stated.





To ensure legal clarity and avoid future hurdles, the state government constituted a one-man judicial commission, which submitted a 199-page report. Based on its recommendations, the SC communities have been classified into three groups for reservation benefits.

Revanth Reddy said that categorisation was not done against anyone but to ensure justice for SCs by way of a systematically evolved classification.





Recalling past events, the Chief Minister said that the BRS government had suspended Congress members from the Assembly for demanding SC categorisation. He asserted that the Congress government has successfully addressed the issue in its first year in office, while successive governments had failed to resolve in four decades.





The Telangana government presented strong arguments in the Supreme Court, working diligently for a judgment that favoured SC categorisation. Notably, Telangana is the first state to implement the verdict, he said.





"The Congress government initiated the official process to implement the apex court’s orders. We decided to find a solution to this rightful demand, which we have now fulfilled," Reddy said.





Underscoring the government’s commitment to the SC community, the Chief Minister spoke of key appointments in the education sector. Prof. Kumar Molugaram, a member of the Madiga community, has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Osmania University. It marks the first time in nearly a century that a person from the SC community has been appointed to the exalted position. Likewise, Prof. C. Kaseem has been appointed as the principal of Osmania University’s Arts College.





The state government has also given priority to the Madiga community in appointments to the Telangana Council of Higher Education, Telangana Public Service Commission, and Education Commission, he said. He said that the SC community would continue to receive increased opportunities in the future.





"SC categorisation is a significant step that ensures that the community gets greater opportunities. As the Chief Minister of Telangana, I am committed to working for the uplift of SC communities. I urge everyone to set aside anger, think strategically, and utilise every opportunity for development," he said.