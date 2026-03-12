Revanth: Construct Ring Roads Around All Major District Headquarters

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to prepare plans for construction of ring roads around all major district headquarters in the state to ease traffic congestion and improve movement of goods vehicles.

At a review meeting on the roads and buildings department held at his residence, the Chief Minister said the proposed ring roads would help prevent heavy vehicles from entering district headquarters while ensuring faster movement of goods transport vehicles.

Revanth Reddy asked officials to examine the possibility of linking existing roads near district headquarters to form ring roads wherever feasible. He also directed that radial roads be constructed to connect district headquarters to the proposed ring roads. The Chief Minister further instructed officials to study the feasibility of linking these ring roads with national highways to strengthen the road network.

The Chief Minister also asked officials to examine the feasibility of constructing a greenfield road to connect Nagarjunasagar from the proposed Hyderabad–Vijayawada Expressway. He directed that the construction of ongoing Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs) be expedited and that proposals be prepared for new ROBs and RUBs wherever required.

Revanth Reddy also instructed officials to ensure early completion of teaching hospitals and other major hospitals so that improved healthcare services can be provided to the public at the earliest. The review meeting was attended by minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Chief Minister’s principal secretary K.S. Srinivas Raju, R&B special chief secretary Vikas Raj and R&B engineer-in-chief Mohan Naik among others.

In a separate review on the transport department, the Chief Minister directed officials to work towards achieving pollution-free transportation in the state. He made it clear that all government departments should hereafter procure only electric vehicles. Vehicles hired by government departments under the CURE framework should also be electric vehicles, he said.

Revanth Reddy also directed the transport department to do away with manual systems and shift all services completely online. He instructed officials to prepare plans for construction of dedicated buildings for Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), stating that RTO offices should not function in rented buildings.

He further called for increased awareness on road safety and suggested screening short films to educate the public about road accidents and safety measures. He also asked officials to prepare plans for establishing a modern bus terminal near Shamshabad in the area where the proposed high-speed rail corridor will begin.