Revanth Confident of Clear, Comfortable Victory in JH

Hyderabad: The Congress leadership was confident of a clear and comfortable victory in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reviewing the polling trends with ministers and senior party leaders soon after voting concluded on Tuesday. According to party sources, the Chief Minister said that preliminary assessments and information gathered from various ground-level inputs indicated strong support for the Congress. He also reportedly referred to exit polls conducted by multiple agencies, which largely predicted a Congress win.

Despite the optimistic assessment, Revanth Reddy voiced serious disappointment over the poor voter turnout. He observed that the polling percentage, recorded at 48.47 per cent, was far below the target of 70 per cent that he had set for party leaders and cadre. While marginally higher than the 47.58 per cent recorded in the 2023 Assembly polls and the 45.59 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the turnout fell significantly short of expectations.

Revanth Reddy felt that booth-level incharges had failed to mobilise voters effectively, even though an incharge had been assigned for every 100 voters. He remarked that had timely efforts been made by booth-level and constituency-level organisers, the polling percentage could have seen considerable improvement.

TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said the polling trend was distinctly in favour of the Congress and expressed confidence that the party’s victory would be confirmed on November 14, when votes will be counted.

The meeting of senior party leaders noted that a systematic and well-coordinated strategy, guided by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AICC incharge Meenakshi Natarajan, was executed successfully by TPCC president Goud and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. Ministers were appointed as incharges for various divisions, while MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and other senior leaders were actively engaged in the campaign. The CM’s roadshows, door-to-door outreach by ministers and leaders, continuous surveys, and timely strategic interventions helped strengthen the party’s position.

The party leadership also acknowledged that extensive campaigning, effective dissemination of government development and welfare schemes, and month-long coordinated efforts at the grassroots level contributed to the strong pro-Congress atmosphere in the constituency.