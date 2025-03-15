Revanth confident he will return as CM for 2nd term in 2028

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy sounded confident that the Congress will secure another victory in the 2028 Assembly elections due to strong public trust in his leadership and the effectiveness of government welfare schemes.

Speaking informally with media representatives at the Legislative Council on Saturday, Revanth remarked, “In 2023, people voted for Congress due to promises; in 2028, they will choose us again out of trust and appreciation for our governance.” He emphasised that beneficiaries of welfare schemes are the primary support base for the party.



Highlighting his government's wide-reaching welfare initiatives, the Chief Minister noted that over 1 crore women members of self-help groups would directly benefit from state schemes. Additionally, he stressed the popularity of the government’s assistance programmes, such as welfare schemes benefiting a large number of families statewide.



“The beneficiaries of welfare schemes are our voters. I believe in my work and will keep moving forward,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to fulfilling promises made to voters.



During an informal interaction with media at the Legislative Council on Saturday, Revanth also discussed the upcoming national census, stating that district collectors have been directed by the Central government to prepare Budget estimates. He informed that the Census process is expected to conclude by 2026 and its notification will be issued by 2027, paving the way for delimitation.



The Chief Minister emphasised that voters' support in 2028 would be driven not merely by promises, but by genuine appreciation of tangible improvements in their quality of life under Congress leadership.