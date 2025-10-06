Revanth Condemns Attempt to Hurl Shoe at CJI

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday condemned the alleged attempt by a lawyer to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during court proceedings, calling the incident a "dark day in the country's history."

In a post on 'X', Reddy said words could not express his condemnation of the "dastardly attempt to attack and intimidate the highest functionary of the country's judiciary."

"This is a dark day in our country's history. I stand with all citizens in expressing solidarity with our intrepid CJI His Lordship B R Gavai, who bravely declared he won't be fazed or cowed down by such cowardly attacks," he said.

A 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at Gavai during court proceedings on Monday.