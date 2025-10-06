 Top
Revanth Condemns Attempt to Hurl Shoe at CJI

Telangana
DC Correspondent
6 Oct 2025 5:26 PM IST

In a post on 'X', Reddy said words could not express his condemnation of the "dastardly attempt to attack and intimidate the highest functionary of the country's judiciary."

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday condemned the alleged attempt by a lawyer to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during court proceedings, calling the incident a "dark day in the country's history."

"This is a dark day in our country's history. I stand with all citizens in expressing solidarity with our intrepid CJI His Lordship B R Gavai, who bravely declared he won't be fazed or cowed down by such cowardly attacks," he said.
A 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at Gavai during court proceedings on Monday.
