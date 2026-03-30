Revanth Compares KCR To Film Villain

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday said that just as a hero gains recognition because of a villain in films, he gained political prominence because of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. Drawing mythological parallels, he said Lord Rama gained significance because of Ravana and Lord Krishna because of Shakuni. Similarly, he said Chandrashekhar Rao’s presence had contributed to his rise.

During an informal chat with mediapersons in Legislative Assembly premises on Monday, Revanth Reddy said there was no comparison between him and Chandrashekhar, and accused the BRS chief of being inconsistent in his words and actions.

“We are doing exactly what we promised, whereas KCR’s statements never matched his implementation,” he said. Referring to paddy cultivation, Revanth Reddy pointed out that Chandrashekhar Rao had once discouraged farmers by saying growing paddy was like inviting trouble, while his government was incentivising farmers by offering a bonus for fine paddy varieties.

Highlighting the government’s flagship fine rice (sanna biyyam) scheme, the Chief Minister said the state was spending ₹14,560 crore annually to provide quality rice to the poor. He credited civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy for effectively implementing the scheme, noting that it had led to a drop in market prices and curbed black-market activities.

Revanth Reddy also questioned Chandrashekar Rao’s absence from public life, expressing suspicion that he was under “house arrest” in his farmhouse, contrary to the perception that he was taking rest. He also described BRS leader T. Harish Rao as “more dangerous than a cobra” and cautioned people to be wary of him.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to introduce stringent mechanisms to curb food adulteration by setting up a special agency, on the lines of HYDRAA and EAGLE, which were set up to check lake encroachments and drug abuse, respectively.

On the contentious issue of delimitation of constituencies, Revanth Reddy warned that increasing Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent in all states would put southern states at a severe disadvantage. He criticised BJP MP K. Laxman for supporting such a proposal, alleging that he was favouring northern states because he got elected to the Rajya Sabha from a northern state.

The Chief Minister said such a move would widen the north-south divide and undermine the political relevance of southern India. “This is not a party issue but a matter concerning the people of south India,” he said, even calling on Laxman to resign in protest.

Revanth Reddy further alleged that attempts were being made at the national level to secure a “brutal majority,” through a 50 per cent seat hike, cautioning that unchecked dominance could lead to authoritarianism. He also questioned statements attributed to Laxman about imposing President’s Rule in Telangana for implementing “one nation-one election” in 2029, asking whether the same would apply to BJP-ruled states.

He recalled that while subsidised rice schemes began during Congress regimes led by M. Chenna Reddy and Vijayabhaskara Reddy’s tenure as chief ministers in undivided Andhra Pradesh, they gained recognition during the N.T. Rama Rao regime. Revanth Reddy said his government had shifted focus to supplying consumable fine rice instead of coarse varieties.

Stating that 86 per cent of Telangana’s population was benefiting from the scheme, he said the coverage could rise to 90 per cent. The government was also encouraging crop diversification, promoting commercial crops, and educating farmers rather than forcing changes. He emphasised the need for media support in spreading awareness for crop diversification.