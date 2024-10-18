Revanth Test for KTR, Etala: Stay Near Musi

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy dared BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao, and BJP MP Etala Rajendar, who have been critical of the Musi development project, to live in the riverside area for three months, stating he would scrap the Musi project if they did so.



Revanth Reddy also proposed holding a special Assembly session to discuss the Musi project, inviting the Opposition to offer constructive suggestions on how to clean the river and improve lives of people residing in the catchment area.



Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat here on Thursday, Reddy specifically called out the three Opposition leaders, challenging them to experience firsthand the living conditions in the river's vicinity.

"If they feel that Musi is a wonderful place to live, they should stay there for three months. After bearing the stench and pollution, if they still believe it's livable, I will forthwith scrap the Musi rejuvenation project," he declared.

The Chief Minister also offered to bear all expenses for the three leaders’ stay in Musi under the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package. "I will even bear the legal expenses for cancelling project agreements by selling my personal properties if required," Reddy added.

The Congress-led government is moving forward with the Musi project, aimed at providing dignified living conditions to the impoverished people currently residing in polluted environments along the river, he said.

"Why should residents in the Musi catchment area be condemned to live in filth and pollution? Why shouldn’t they lead better lives?" Reddy asked, while emphasising his government’s commitment to improving the quality of their life.

He expressed his willingness to engage in public debates, or "Rachabanda," particularly in the BRS strongholds of Gajwel and Siddipet, represented by former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Harish Rao, respectively.

"I am ready to visit Mallannasagar, Ranganayakasagar and Kondapochamma reservoirs, and debate openly on how the displaced were treated by the BRS regime versus the humane treatment the Musi displaced are getting under the Congress," he said.

Taking a swipe at the BRS claims of Congress government undertaking beautification of Musi, Reddy quipped, "Musi is not about beautification like some people getting hair transplants after visiting Dubai. It is about rejuvenation."

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced his intention to hold a special Assembly session to discuss the Musi project. He invited Opposition parties to offer constructive suggestions for cleaning the river and rehabilitating those living along its banks. He proposed taking legal advice to allow BJP MPs G. Kishan Reddy and Rajendar to speak on the issue in the Assembly.

"A noted Telangana poet named his daughters after rivers Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, and Krishnaveni. Why didn’t anyone name their children after the Musi? Because Musi is synonymous with stench and filth. Shall we continue this betrayal?" he said.

Revanth Reddy compared the current state of Musi to a catastrophe, claiming, "The encroachment and pollution of Musi is more dangerous than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki."

The Chief Minister called on leaders from all political parties, including the MIM and Communist parties, to submit their concerns and suggestions on the Musi project by Saturday, pledging a written explanation from the government in response.