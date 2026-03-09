 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Revanth Calls for Olympic-standard Amenities in Telangana

Telangana
9 March 2026 11:04 PM IST

Revanth Reddy also reviewed the proposal to establish Young India Sports University with state-of-the-art facilities including the development of all types of sport grounds.

Revanth Calls for Olympic-standard Amenities in Telangana
x
The Chief Minister held a review of the sports infrastructure in the state, attended by ministers Vakiti Srihari, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy; CM adviser Vem Narender Reddy, SAT chairman Shiva Sena Reddy, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, CM principal secretaries Srinivasa Raju, V. Sheshadri, SAT MD A. Sonibala Devi, Young India Sports University VC Dr G. Kishore and senior officials. (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to prepare plans for the development of the required sports infrastructure aiming to host Olympics and Commonwealth games in Telangana in the future.

The Chief Minister held a review of the sports infrastructure in the state, attended by ministers Vakiti Srihari, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy; CM adviser Vem Narender Reddy, SAT chairman Shiva Sena Reddy, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, CM principal secretaries Srinivasa Raju, V. Sheshadri, SAT MD A. Sonibala Devi, Young India Sports University VC Dr G. Kishore and senior officials.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister enquired the authorities about the maintenance of the stadiums and other available infrastructure. The officials were ordered to upgrade Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, LB Stadium and Saroornagar stadiums in Hyderabad to meet future needs, for training camps and organising sports events.

Revanth Reddy also reviewed the proposal to establish Young India Sports University with state-of-the-art facilities including the development of all types of sport grounds. The Chief Minister emphasised that the state should develop the sports university with all facilities including training the athletes to win medals in the Olympic Games.

In addition to renovating the Gachibowli outdoor stadium, the Chief Minister suggested establishing more indoor stadiums, university complexes, hostel buildings, all types of sports grounds and other facilities required for training within the stadium premises.

Revanth Reddy made some suggestions while reviewing various designs for new sports complexes to the officials.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Telangana news A Revanth Reddy 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
L. Venkat Ram Reddy
About the AuthorL. Venkat Ram Reddy
L. Venkat Ram Reddy, a Special Correspondent, brings three decades of reporting experience, specializing in local politics, government initiatives, and developments in Telangana.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X