Revanth Calls for Olympic-standard Amenities in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to prepare plans for the development of the required sports infrastructure aiming to host Olympics and Commonwealth games in Telangana in the future.

The Chief Minister held a review of the sports infrastructure in the state, attended by ministers Vakiti Srihari, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy; CM adviser Vem Narender Reddy, SAT chairman Shiva Sena Reddy, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, CM principal secretaries Srinivasa Raju, V. Sheshadri, SAT MD A. Sonibala Devi, Young India Sports University VC Dr G. Kishore and senior officials.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister enquired the authorities about the maintenance of the stadiums and other available infrastructure. The officials were ordered to upgrade Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, LB Stadium and Saroornagar stadiums in Hyderabad to meet future needs, for training camps and organising sports events.

Revanth Reddy also reviewed the proposal to establish Young India Sports University with state-of-the-art facilities including the development of all types of sport grounds. The Chief Minister emphasised that the state should develop the sports university with all facilities including training the athletes to win medals in the Olympic Games.

In addition to renovating the Gachibowli outdoor stadium, the Chief Minister suggested establishing more indoor stadiums, university complexes, hostel buildings, all types of sports grounds and other facilities required for training within the stadium premises.

Revanth Reddy made some suggestions while reviewing various designs for new sports complexes to the officials.