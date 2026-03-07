Revanth Calls for Collective Responsibility on Women’s Safety

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday said celebrating International Women’s Day alone was not enough and stressed the need for collective responsibility to ensure the safety, dignity and empowerment of women in society.

Addressing the “Stand With Her” programme in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said the Congress had historically given women opportunities in top constitutional positions such as President, Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker and Chief Ministers, and that the people of Telangana had entrusted the party with power in the state.

He said the state government was committed to recognising the importance of women and entrusting them with greater responsibilities. “We compare women with Shakti. If a society cannot ensure protection to women, it cannot claim dignity,” he said.

Revanth Reddy observed that while harassment of women existed earlier, the rise of technology and social media had increased incidents of online harassment. He called on citizens to correct themselves and act responsibly. “Making laws and policing alone is not enough. Women’s safety can be ensured only when society treats it as a collective responsibility,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government was implementing several welfare measures in the name of women. Ration cards and Indiramma houses were being issued in women’s names, and loans were being extended to self-help groups along with the allocation of shop complexes at Shilparamam to support their livelihoods.

He added that initiatives were being taken to encourage women in solar power generation so they could compete with major corporate players. Women were also being empowered through free travel in RTC buses and by making them owners of around 1,000 buses. Petrol bunks had also been allotted to women to promote financial independence, he said.

The Chief Minister said the state had named the women’s university after freedom fighter Chakali Ilamma to highlight the spirit of women’s empowerment.

Revanth Reddy said the government had full faith in women’s power and aimed to make Telangana the safest state in the country for women through initiatives like the “Stand With Her” campaign. He urged every young man to act as a brand ambassador for women’s safety.

“Women should not remain confined to kitchens but excel in every field. Society must develop the courage to stand up and question whenever women face injustice,” he said, adding that citizens must stand united and say “Stand With Her” whenever a woman faces trouble.