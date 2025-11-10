Revanth: BRS Like Landline Phone, Pager, Will Vanish

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy predicted the merger of the BRS into the BJP in the days to come, and said that the Jubilee Hills bypoll was a test case. “It is only the interval but we all have been seeing in which direction the film is going,” he said in a lighter vein.

On a serious note, the Chief Minister referred to BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter Kavitha coming out in the open about the efforts made earlier to merge the party into the BJP by the BRS top leadership. “The BRS will soon go into history just as landline phones and pagers,” he quipped.

Accusing Union minister G. Kishan Reddy of helping the BRS win the bypoll, the Chief Minister asked why the party had prevented firebrand MPs Dharmapuri Arvind, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy from campaigning for party candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswas were brought in to campaign for the local body polls but were missing in the Assembly bypoll campaign, he noted and asked: “Is it not a clear ploy of Kishan Reddy to ensure the BJP’s drubbing?”

Maintaining that organs of accident victims were usually donated, the Chief Minister said that the BRS had “died by suicide” to donate eight Lok Sabha seats to the BJP. “Perhaps, Kishan Reddy is presenting a return gift by ensuring defeat of his own party candidate,” Revanth Reddy quipped.