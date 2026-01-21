Revanth Blames Centre’s Inaction for Delay in Old City Metro

Hyderabad: Lack of concurrence from the Centre in approving Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II has led to continued delays in extending the project into the Old City, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday.

Responding to remarks by Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, the Chief Minister said the Telangana government was fully committed to the project and rejected suggestions that its efforts lacked seriousness.

In a letter addressed to the Union minister, the Chief Minister said the state government was in constant touch with the Centre to secure approval for Phase–II of the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

Referring to his recent meeting with Union urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Revanth Reddy said all procedural requirements from the state’s side were being completed.

He clarified that details of the joint committee nominees had been communicated to the Union ministry of urban affairs and that coordination with the Central government was ongoing.

Requesting Kishan Reddy to use his good offices to expedite the long-pending project, the Chief Minister said early approval was crucial for taking the Metro into the Old City.

Describing the Old City Metro corridor as a key commitment to residents, Revanth Reddy said the project is intended to improve connectivity between the Old City and the newer parts of Hyderabad.

While the state government was awaiting the Centre’s nod, officials said land acquisition for the project was taken up on a fast-track basis, with attractive compensation offered to landowners. Residents of the Old City, they said, came forward voluntarily to part with their land in anticipation of the Metro expansion.