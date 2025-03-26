Revanth belittling judicial authority,will take to the notice of courts: KTR

Hyderabad:The BRS took strong objection to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s remarks in the Assembly on the disqualification of defected MLAs, with the matter pending before the Supreme Court.

The party working president K.T. Rama Rao, and senior party leader T. Harish Rao, said that Reddy’s comments were in complete violation of legislative norms and they amounted to breach of parliamentary procedures.



Harish Rao, during an informal chat with reporters, pointed out that as per established rules outlined in the Kaul and Shakdher’s ‘Practice and Procedure of Parliament’, matters that are sub-judice must not be discussed in legislative forums.

“The issue of disqualification of MLAs is under judicial consideration in the Supreme Court. Yet, the Chief Minister chose to speak on the matter in the Assembly, effectively delivering his own judgment by declaring that the defected MLAs would not be disqualified and that there would be no by-elections,” he said.



Rama Rao said “parliamentary conventions and rules of the House are to refrain from passing any comments on an ongoing judicial matter. But Reddy appears to believe that he is above the apex court.”



He said that BRS will take it up with the courts on how Revanth Reddy had “undermined their authority in the open House. He has done this for the second time, and had to apologise last year after a similar gaffe.”

