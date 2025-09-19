Revanth Attracts Investments From Global Companies

Hyderabad: Godrej and Amazon announced new investments in the state on Friday when Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday invited global companies to expand their footprint in Telangana and participate in the state’s growth vision.

Godrej announced plans to set up a new dairy facility in Telangana with an investment of over Rs 200 crore to produce its Jersey Cream brand products.

Amazon, which already has one of its largest overseas bases in Telangana, announced three major new initiatives for Telangana. The company will promote exports through its SME sellers from Telangana, launch a programme to empower women entrepreneurs under Kalakar, and partner with the state to set up 100 relaxation centres for gig workers across Hyderabad. These centres, equipped with parking, charging points, resting areas, and air conditioning, will be accessible to workers across all delivery platforms.

Revanth Reddy also held a one-on-one meeting with World Economic Forum president Børge Brende. During the meeting, Brende praised Telangana’s rapid progress over the past year, and said that the state was emerging as one of India’s most successful growth stories.

He extended full support to the Telangana Rising vision and invited the Chief Minister to attend next year’s WEF conclave at Davos, and he promised to visit Hyderabad soon for further discussions.

Revanth Reddy met New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. Both leaders agreed to institutionalise cooperation in technology, life sciences, urban transit, and the film industry. Murphy assured strong support for Telangana’s initiatives, noting the parallels between New Jersey and Telangana. The two sides decided to proactively send trade delegations, facilitate bilateral investment flows, and collaborate on infrastructure.

Murphy pledged assistance to Hyderabad’s transport systems through the New Jersey Transit Authority. Revanth Reddy expressed gratitude, saying Hyderabad’s Metro and MMTS would benefit from this partnership. He also invited top universities from New Jersey, including Princeton, Rutgers, and NJIT, to set up offshore campuses in Telangana with full state support.

The discussions concluded with an agreement to promote film industry collaborations and tourism, further cementing ties. “Together, we can create opportunities for jobs, wealth, and culture, benefiting both states,” said Revanth Reddy, describing the meetings as a milestone for Telangana’s global engagement.