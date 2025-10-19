Revanth Attends Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy attended the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day held at Charminar on Saturday. The event was organized to recall the message of peace, unity, and national integration promoted by the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Telangana PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud unveiled the party flag on the occasion. Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, former MP V. Hanumantha Rao, Government Advisor Mohd. Ali Shabbir, senior leader Chinna Reddy, and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid were among those present at the event.