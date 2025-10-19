 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Revanth Attends Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day

Telangana
19 Oct 2025 12:29 PM IST

Congress leaders, including PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud and senior ministers, mark the occasion with party flag unveiling and tributes to the late leader.

Revanth Attends Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day
x

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy attended the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day held at Charminar on Saturday. The event was organized to recall the message of peace, unity, and national integration promoted by the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Telangana PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud unveiled the party flag on the occasion. Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, former MP V. Hanumantha Rao, Government Advisor Mohd. Ali Shabbir, senior leader Chinna Reddy, and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid were among those present at the event.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
A. Revanth Reddy Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X