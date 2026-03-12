Revanth Asks Private Doctors to Work in Govt Hospitals for Few Days

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday appealed to doctors working in private and corporate hospitals to dedicate at least one month every year to serve in government hospitals as part of their social responsibility.

Speaking after inaugurating Medicover Hospitals in the Financial District, the Chief Minister said the state government would soon launch an online platform through which doctors working in private and corporate hospitals could register and indicate their availability, including preferred dates and timings, to offer voluntary services in government hospitals.

The health department would then coordinate and deploy their services for teaching in government medical colleges or for providing treatment in government hospitals.

Revanth Reddy said the government had also approached doctors working in foreign countries such as the US, UK, who are willing to serve in government hospitals in Telangana. These doctors would also be able to register on the proposed online platform.

Revanth Reddy noted that Medicover Hospitals had earned a strong reputation across the country and said the state government was focusing particularly on cancer care. He said renowned oncologist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu had been appointed as an adviser to guide the government in strengthening cancer treatment services.

G. Anil Krishna, managing director of Medicover Hospitals India, said the hospital had been established with the vision of delivering world-class healthcare supported by skilled medical experts and advanced technologies to ensure faster diagnosis and timely treatment. He said the newly launched hospital was one of the tallest hospital buildings in India and features state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced medical technology.

With a capacity of 550 beds, the hospital is designed to provide comprehensive healthcare services across multiple specialties. With the new facility in the Financial District, Medicover Hospitals has expanded its network to 25 hospitals across India, further strengthening its commitment to quality healthcare, Anil stated.

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha said the state government was committed to strengthening the healthcare ecosystem by encouraging world-class medical infrastructure.

Dr A. Sharath Reddy, executive director of Medicover Hospitals India, said advanced imaging technologies such as the 640-slice CT scan and rapid cardiac scanning capability would enable precise diagnosis and timely treatment, significantly improving patient outcomes.