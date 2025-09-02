Revanth Asks Officials to Expedite Repair Works

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to expedite repair and restoration works on roads, buildings, irrigation tanks and electricity substations damaged by the recent heavy rain and floods.

Specifically reviewing conditions in the worst-hit Kamareddy, Adilabad, Rajanna-Sircilla and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts, the Chief Minister ordered immediate compensation to affected families.

Chairing a review meeting, the Chief Minister expressed displeasure at the delay in utilising State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) allocations despite the availability of funds and reminded officials to follow norms without laxity.

He appreciated the SDRF teams for participating in 42 rescue operations during the recent rains and saving 217 lives.

Revanth Reddy noted that several districts, including erstwhile Khammam and Warangal, had suffered extensive losses last year, yet adequate central support had not been received. He directed departments to prepare detailed reports on crop loss, damage to livestock, irrigation structures, public health, drinking water supply, panchayat raj infrastructure and power facilities.

Preliminary estimates indicated that crops in 82 mandals covering 2.36 lakh acres were damaged. Officials informed the Chief Minister that 257 tanks and minor irrigation sources were breached.

These reports, he said, would be submitted to Union ministers in Delhi on September 4 by a delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The Chief Minister sanctioned Rs.10 crore each to collectors of severely-affected districts and Rs.5 crore each to those with moderate damage, to be used for urgent restoration.

He criticised the neglect of the small irrigation sector and directed the use of Central schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana for repairs.

He recalled that water users’ associations used to play an active role in maintaining distributaries and tanks and asked irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to convene a meeting to prepare proposals for reviving such mechanisms.

Revanth Reddy directed energy secretary Naveen Mittal to replace flood-affected substations with upgraded facilities. He directed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to review streetlight management in GHMC, municipalities and panchayat areas.

The Chief Minister warned that with changing climatic conditions, unseasonal rains and floods may occur more frequently, and directed collectors and SPs to remain alert and rush to field locations during emergencies. He insisted that SDRF funds be fully utilised with the timely submission of utilisation certificates to the Centre.

The meeting was attended by ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, Jupally Krishna Rao, G. Vivek Venkatswamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar and senior officials.

He also sought strict supervision of slaughterhouses in Amberpet and Chengicherla, ensuring modern equipment was used and that both halal and jhatka methods were followed as per norms.

Revanth Reddy instructed medical and health officials to speed up work on new medical colleges, nursing institutions and hospitals and fix inauguration dates.