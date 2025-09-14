CM Ramps Up Jubilee Hills Campaign, Directs Ministers to Address Public Grievances

Hyderabad: Focusing on the issues faced by residents in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, in the run-up to the byelection there, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed ministers and officials to meet people on a regular basis, seek information and resolve their grievances. He also held discussions with senior Congress leaders to intensify party activities. A separate team, he said, must monitor the situation daily.

The Chief Minister directed ministers to directly meet residents and hold face-to-face interactions by dividing the area into blocks within each GHMC ward. Following these directions, ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Hyderabad in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar conducted community meetings at Jayaprakash Colony and Engineers Colony on Sunday.

The ministers will prepare reports every week and send them to the Chief Minister and the TPCC to help take measures to resolve the issues raised by the people. On Sunday, locals highlighted several issues, particularly related to roads and drainage. They noted that if even a small amount of rain falls on the asphalt roads, potholes quickly form, damaging the entire stretch.

The ministers informed them that foundation stones were being laid for new roads and drainage systems and that work would begin soon. Nageswara Rao and Prabhakar also promised to resolve complaints received from the residents at the earliest without delay. They issued on-the-spot instructions to officials to complete the pending works beyond the stipulated timelines.

The minister highlighted several measures taken by the state government including the Chief Minister recently laying the foundation stones for Godavari Phases II and III projects to bring 300 million litres a day of drinking water to Hyderabad.

At another meeting on Sunday, Revanth Reddy asked the in-charges of Jubilee Hills constituency to ensure that government welfare schemes reach the notice of the people.

In his meeting with ministers and Congress leaders. he asked them to work for the party’s victory in the byelection by promoting government welfare programmes and development works at the grassroots level. He also instructed ministers and party leaders to prepare booth-wise campaign plans.

Revanth Reddy assured that the Congress government would deliver on development works in Jubilee Hills and resolve the constituency’s problems. He added that the AICC would take the final decision on selecting the right candidate to contest the bypolls.