Revanth asks Congress leaders to get ready for local body elections

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday called on Congress leaders and cadre to be ready for the local body elections — elections to the panchayats, mandal parishads, zilla parishads and municipalities.

“After the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Congress leaders and cadre must work hard and mingle with the people by highlighting the six guarantees that are currently being implemented by our government,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the unveiling function of the bronze statue of former Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy at Kalwakurthy.

“The Congress would have won the 2014 polls here if it had announced the candidature of Jaipal Reddy as the Telangana chief minister,” he said.

Underlining the service of the former Union minister in the formation of the Telangana during the UPA-II, the Chief Minister gave the green signal to the Congress cadre and leaders to be prepared for the upcoming local body elections.

Revanth Reddy recalled the time of formation of Telangana. “When a critical situation prevailed inside the Parliament, Jaipal Reddy suggested to the then Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar to swiftly pass the Bill on the formation of Telangana,” he said.

“Even though Jaipal Reddy strived hard for Telangana’s formation, the Congress could not announce him as the Chief Minister candidate of the party in 2014. Had the party done this, the Congress would have been able to form the government in Telangana in 2014,” the Chief Minister felt.

The Chief Minister announced more funds for Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency following a request from the Kalwakurthy MLA Kasireddy Narayan Reddy.

Promising that the farmers loan waiver would be completed by August end, the Chief Minister said, “We have already deposited `7,000 crore into farmers’ accounts in the first phase. In the second phase, the government would deposit funds under loan waiver into farmers accounts by July 31. Each farmer would get up to `1.50 lakh.”

By August end, the government would deposit funds into the farmers accounts by waiving `2 lakh, Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister promised to sanction a 100-bed hospital in Kalwakurthy, and allocate a fund of `180 crore for R&B roads, `10 crore for the national academy of constructions for providing training to youths, construction of degree and junior colleges in Amangal, a fund of `15 crore for high-level bridges and underground drainage system at Madugula mandal headquarters.

Revanth Reddy also promised to sanction `5 crore to develop the ZP high school in Thandra where he had his primary education.

The state government has submitted a representation to the Union roads minister Nitin Gadkari to construct a four-lane road from Hyderabad to Srisailam and Kalwakurthy, he said.

The Chief Minister accused the BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, MLAs K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao of making false allegations against the Congress government and its schemes.