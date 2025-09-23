Revanth Asks Centre to Grant National Festival Status to Medaram Jatara

Warangal: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged the Centre to accord national festival status and extend financial support to the Sammakka-Saralamma Medaram Maha Jatara, scheduled for January 2026 in Mulugu district.

Addressing a public meeting after reviewing development works at the Medaram temple in Tadvai mandal, Revanth Reddy said India’s largest tribal fair deserves the same recognition as the Kumbh Mela, which receives thousands of crores in Central assistance. He accused the Centre of showing indifference to the event despite its national significance.

The Chief Minister also faulted the previous BRS government for neglecting the temple during its 10-year rule. “With the blessings of Sammakka and Saralamma, I began my padayatra from this temple in February 2023 to dethrone the earlier regime. Today, as Chief Minister, I am committed to transforming this sacred space into a global spiritual destination,” he said.

Revanth Reddy announced additional Indiramma houses in ITDA areas and reaffirmed that tribal welfare remains at the core of state policies. Tribals, he said, are the original inhabitants of the country, and their participation — along with that of priests and traditional families — was essential in developing the shrine.

He directed officials to construct permanent stone structures and ensure that all works are completed before the 2026 Mahajatara so that crores of devotees face no inconvenience. Officials, he said, must approach their duties with the same devotion as wearing the mala dharana of Sammakka and Saralamma.

Describing Medaram as holding sanctity on par with Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said the state was ready to allocate as many funds as required, but the festival deserved Central participation to highlight it as a symbol of India’s tribal heritage.