Revanth Announces ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ For Govt Schoolchildren

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that the Telangana government will launch the ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ for schoolchildren in government schools starting from the 2026-27 academic year, drawing inspiration from Tamil Nadu’s pioneering initiative.

While attending an event organised by the Tamil Nadu government to showcase its achievements in education, nutrition, and welfare, which was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Revanth Reddy praised Tamil Nadu’s achievements in education, nutrition, and sports, highlighting its decades-old model of school meals.

He said the state’s initiatives, including free breakfasts, scholarships for both girls and boys, and skill development programmes, were worthy of replication across the country.

Congratulating Stalin for implementing progressive welfare schemes, Revanth Reddy emphasised that such initiatives not only recognised student achievers but also honoured the contributions of teachers and NGOs in improving learning outcomes.

Drawing parallels between Telangana and Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister highlighted the historic and cultural bonds between the Telugu and Tamil people. He noted that modern economic developments — Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing growth and Telangana’s emergence as a hub for IT and pharmaceuticals — had strengthened trade and employment links, particularly through the Hyderabad–Chennai industrial and knowledge corridor, which drives innovation in pharma, automobiles, electronics, and higher education.

Revanth Reddy underlined the shared focus of both states on social justice, welfare, and inclusive development. He noted that Telangana had been prioritising education under his personal oversight and listed key initiatives such as the Young India Skills University, Advanced Technology Centres, Young India Sports University, and integrated residential schools inspired by the philosophies of Periyar, Phule, and Ambedkar.

He said Telangana’s new education policy aims to modernise government schools and ensure facilities such as uniforms, transport for children, and three nutritious meals daily — breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks. The government has also increased allocations for student nutrition and personal needs, with a particular focus on the education and empowerment of the girl child.

Highlighting Telangana’s robust higher education ecosystem with institutions like IIT, IIIT, Nalsar, ISB, and BITS Pilani, Revanth Reddy added that efforts were underway to attract world-class global universities to the state. “Investment in education is not charity; it is justice and a right,” he emphasised.

The Chief Minister said Telangana and Tamil Nadu would continue learning from each other’s reforms, working together to advance social justice through education, which he described as “a movement, a revolution, and the only path to progress.”