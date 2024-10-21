Revanth advocates strict law enforcement

The Chief Minister was addressing the Police Day flag parade at the Police Martyrs Memorial in Goshamahal on Monday. He said that the state government would take swift action if complaints were lodged regarding undesirable incidents and elements responsible for such acts.

In an apparent reference to a recent incident where a crowd in Secunderabad allegedly sought to vandalise a hotel linked to an idol desecration case, Reddy urged the public to avoid taking law into their hands. "If anyone tries to take law into their hands or to punish those who committed a wrong, there will be little difference between them and the culprits," he said. The police are equipped to deal with offenders and that the public should place their trust in law enforcement, he appealed.

The Chief Minister later laid the foundation stone for a Young India Police School, which will be a residential facility spread over 50 acres at Manchirevula. The school will cater to children of serving police personnel, martyrs' families and other uniformed services, including fire, excise, and prison departments.

Modelled after the National Defence Academy, this institution aims to provide quality education that will be on par with international standards.

The Chief Minister praised the efforts of the state police force, particularly during festivals such as Muharram, Christmas, Ganesh Chaturthi, among others, acknowledging their dedication despite inadequate facilities.

"Police are not doing their jobs just for salary. They took the responsibility of maintaining law and order," he said.

Reddy stressed that police must adopt a firm stance in dealing with criminals, while maintaining a friendly approach towards victims and the general public.

"Friendly policing is about having a friendly attitude towards the public, not criminals," he stated.

He highlighted the state’s commitment to maintaining peace and security, while maintaining that these were crucial for attracting investment and fostering the state’s development.

To further enhance law enforcement capabilities, he said that the state government has established an anti-narcotics bureau to curb the spread and use of illegal substances. He also suggested the use of Artificial Intelligence, alongside traditional policing methods, to manage Hyderabad's ever-increasing traffic and enforce regulations more effectively.

As a means to further support the police force, he announced enhanced compensation for police personnel, who lose their lives while on duty. Constables and head constables will be paid compensation of `one crore; SIs and CIs `1.25 crore, DSP rank officials `1.50 crore, while IPS rank officers would be paid `two crore.

Additional provisions include compensation for those who suffer permanent disabilities and jobs to the families of personnel who lose their lives while performing their duties.

He suggested the police to form specialised units to tackle emerging criminal activities, similar to the SIB and Greyhounds, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of modern law enforcement.



