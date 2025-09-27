Revanth: ₹2K Scholarship for ATC Students

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced a monthly scholarship of ₹2,000 for students undergoing training in Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) and directed IT minister D. Sridhar Babu to secure special funds from Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for its immediate rollout.

Launching 65 ATCs — upgraded Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) — across Telangana virtually from the Mallepally ITI, the Chief Minister said the move signified the government’s commitment to strengthening technical education.

He proposed apprenticeship opportunities for trained ATC students in the Telangana Road Transport Corporation and asked transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar to make arrangements accordingly. Criticising the previous BRS government, he alleged that ITIs were neglected and courses were not upgraded, resulting in a loss of skilled manpower.

Positioning himself as a “brother” to the state’s youth, Revanth Reddy unveiled plans for a dedicated department to secure job opportunities for students trained abroad. He expressed confidence that Telangana students could soon compete with countries like Japan and Germany in technology and noted that Japan had already offered to teach its language and extend employment avenues for local youth.

The Chief Minister said young people must play an active role in rebuilding Telangana and achieving the target of a $3-trillion economy by 2047. He recalled that ITIs were first set up by the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1956 and said their upgradation into ATCs demonstrated his government’s sincerity. Another 51 ATCs have been sanctioned and would be completed within the year, he added.

Emphasising that skills were more important than mere certificates, he said the government was scouting for talented students for skill development training, citing the Young India Skills University as part of the effort. He urged students to seize the new opportunities at ATCs, enhance their capabilities and secure gainful employment.

Revanth Reddy appealed to youth to stay away from drugs and cultivate discipline and intelligence to reach new heights, asserting that education and skills alone could change destinies. The government, he said, was determined to lay a strong foundation for the future of Telangana’s students.