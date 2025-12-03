Revaluation Not Possible For Telangana PG Medical Exams, Say Officials

Hyderabad: Revaluation will not be permitted for postgraduate medical students from government and private colleges in Telangana who have raised concerns over alleged discrepancies in the evaluation of the October 2025 MD/MS examinations conducted by KNRUHS.

A senior official clarified that revaluation is not allowed under Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) or National Medical Commission (NMC) rules, and the university has already issued a clarification on the matter.

Despite this, students have submitted a representation seeking grace marks or re-evaluation, alleging unusual timelines, procedural lapses and an abnormally high failure rate compared to previous years.

Student representatives are now seeking an appointment with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to present their grievances.

Students argue that the results announced on November 4 were released unusually quickly after the theory exams (October 7-15) and practicals (October 25-30), raising doubts about the evaluation process.

“How will other students get justice? Only one woman’s marks were revised after the committee meeting. There must be transparent video proof of her paper correction. Everyone should be treated equally,” said a student.

Another student added that they plan to approach the Chief Minister and the High Court, insisting that officials should take NMC’s permission to review evaluation procedures. “If one student’s case was considered, the university must verify all answer scripts,” they said.