Retired officials in 80s still hold power

Hyderabad:Retired government officers whose services are set to be terminated on March 31 have held important positions in various departments years after their reappointments, raising questions about tenure limits and the need for fresh talent in administrative roles.

Among the most notable cases is that of G. Kishan Rao, a retired IAS officer who stepped down in 1999 at the age of 60. He was reappointed in 2015 as the vice-chairman and CEO of the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) during the BRS regime. At the age of 86, he continues in this role, as the GO issued at the time of his appointment did not specify a tenure.



Similarly, B.L.N. Reddy, who retired from the roads and buildings (R&B) department in 2002 at the age of 58, was appointed as consultant engineer in YTDA in 2019. He is now 81 years old.



K.V.R. Raju, who retired in 2007 at the age of 58, currently serves as personal secretary to the CEO of YTDA. His current age is 76 years.

In another instance, Sreedhar Gupta, who retired in 1999 from government service at the age of 58, was reappointed in 2020 as a superintendent engineer in the HMDA. He is now 84 years old.



D.V.S. Raju, a former Indian Railways official who retired in 2009 at the age of 60, was brought back in 2013 to work with Hyderabad Metro Rail. He is now 76.



B. Narsing Rajulu, a tahsildar who retired in 2010 at the age of 58, was reappointed in the GHMC in 2013. He is 73 years old.



The continued service of these reappointed retirees has sparked a debate over the lack of clearly defined tenure limits and the possible stagnation of opportunities for young professionals in government roles. Employees unions argue that while experience is valuable, there must be a balanced approach that allows for generational change and innovation within administrative structures.