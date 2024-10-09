 Top
Telangana
DC Correspondent
8 Oct 2024 7:18 PM GMT
Retired Man Conned of Rs.21.9 Lakh
The victim was made to believe that if he invested Rs.21.9 lakh, he would make a profit of Rs.28 lakh. The victim complied. When the complainant tried to withdraw the amount, he was asked to pay Rs.16 lakh more as purported "channel fees". The victim then approached the police. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: A 67-year-old retired employee was cheated of Rs.21.9 lakh that he invested in what turned out to be an online scam, Rachakonda cybercrime officials said on Tuesday.

The victim, a resident of Saroornagar, had shown interest in starting a part-time job. He was asked to review products/outlets online for a small wage. This offer came to him via WhatsApp. Through these contacts, he was given a link to a Telegram group where he received online training.

The victim was made to believe that if he invested Rs.21.9 lakh, he would make a profit of Rs.28 lakh. The victim complied. When the complainant tried to withdraw the amount, he was asked to pay Rs.16 lakh more as purported "channel fees". The victim then approached the police.

