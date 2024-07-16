Retired Judge L Narasimha Reddy clarifies on resignation

Hyderabad: Retired Judge Justice L. Narasimha Reddy on Tuesday clarified that he resigned from the commission of inquiry on PPAs as a gesture to uphold the dignity of the judicial fraternity.



Clarifying on the 'press briefing' issue, the former Chief Justice of Patna High Court said, "When we were not holding any press briefing, the reporters were publishing news about our commission on imagination. To put an end to that, I held a (press) conference to apprise the reporters about the contours of inquiry and the progress made till then."

The very nature of the hearings of the commission are to take place in public, he asserted in a statement.

Justice (Retired) L. Narasimha Reddy was heading a commission of inquiry on alleged irregularities in power procurement agreements (PPAs) during the BRS regime. He expressed his intention to not continue with the commission following Supreme Court's disapproval.