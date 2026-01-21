Retired HM T.Gopal Reddy feted

Hyderabad:The school education department on Monday felicitated Theepireddy Gopal Reddy, recently retired headmaster of ZPHS Mothkur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, for his four decades of service. Under his leadership, the school consistently recorded 100 per cent SSC results and saw students secure admissions to IIITs.

The department said these achievements were the outcome of sustained academic support and consistent monitoring. School education director Dr. E. Naveen Nicolas appreciated the school’s performance and felicitated Gopal Reddy.



Gopal Reddy began his career as a physical education teacher on September 4, 1985, and retired as headmaster on December 31, 2025. He holds MA, MPEd, and MPhil degrees.

