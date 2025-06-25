 Top
Retired GST Officer’s House Burgled In Madhuranagar

Telangana
M Srinivas
25 Jun 2025 12:13 PM IST

The theft took place when the family members were away from the house: Police

Thieves broke into the house of retired GST Superintendent Akula Hari Rao at Satya Devi Villas in Madhuranagar on Tuesday night and decamped with gold ornaments and cash. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Thieves broke into the house of retired GST Superintendent Akula Hari Rao at Satya Devi Villas in Madhuranagar on Tuesday night and decamped with gold ornaments and cash.

In his complaint, Hari Rao (60) said he along with his family members, left for their native place at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh on June 21. The family members returned home around 11.50 pm on June 23.

After opening the main door, the family members noticed that the bedroom on the ground floor was broken. “We found that the locker inside the room was also broken and all the gold ornaments were stolen. Similarly, the bedroom on the first floor was also broken and the locker inside was found damaged with gold ornaments missing.

As many as 606 grams of gold and diamond ornaments along with Rs.50,000 in cash was stolen from the house. Based on Rao’s complaint, the police booked a case under Sections 305(a) and 331(4) of BNS and took up the investigation.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
