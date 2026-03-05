Retired excise inspector duped in terror-linked digital arrest

Hyderabad: A 66-year-old retired excise inspector from Mansoorabad has been cheated of Rs 98,888 by cybercriminals, who impersonated senior law enforcement officials and threatened him with digital arrest in a fabricated criminal case.

According to LB Nagar police, the victim received a phone call from an unidentified woman who introduced herself as a circle inspector. She said a mobile number registered in his name was being used to transmit sensitive information to terrorist operatives, and that he was under investigation.

The caller later connected the victim to another individual posing as a senior law enforcement officer.

During the conversation, the fraudsters forced the victim to share his personal identity details and bank account information, claiming that these were required for a detailed investigation.

To make their claims appear legitimate, the accused sent the victim several fabricated documents through digital platforms. These included a fake case report supposedly issued by the Enforcement Directorate, accusing him of involvement in money laundering. Another fabricated document was a forged confidentiality agreement, purportedly from the National Investigation Agency.

The victim was threatened with immediate arrest and legal action, wherein he was forced to pay up the amount. Under pressure and fearing legal consequences, the victim transferred Rs 98,888 through PhonePe, as was instructed by the accused. He believed that the payment was part of a

verification process.

Though the amount was less than `1 lakh, the tactics to scare the victim

were “similar to those of terrorist operatives.”

Later, realising that the claims were fraudulent, the victim approached the

LB Nagar police and lodged a complaint. An investigation is on, police said.