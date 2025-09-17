Retired Collector Vows to Support Differently Abled

Nizamabad: Retired IAS officer and former Nizamabad district collector D. Chakrapani assured that any obstacles in the welfare of the differently-abled would be taken up with the concerned officials, and if necessary, even brought to the notice of the Chief Secretary for resolution.

Chakrapani visited the school for the differently-abled run by Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction at Maruthi Nagar on Wednesday. Speaking as the chief guest, he said, “About 33 years ago, I worked as the district collector of Nizamabad. During that time, I introduced many reforms in education, healthcare, irrigation, and horticulture. Those memories remain very close to my heart.”

He added that while destiny may cause some people to be born with disabilities, advancements in science and technology have made it possible, through genome testing, to identify organ conditions and brain development at the fetal stage. If any abnormalities are detected in the unborn child, corrective measures can be taken to ensure the birth of a healthy baby, he said. He urged society to make use of such modern scientific methods.

Chakrapani also noted that P.C. Gandhi, who pioneered genome testing, is a close friend of his, and that such contributions can help build a healthier society.

The programme was presided over by Sneha Society secretary S. Siddaiah. Chakrapani inspected the vocational products made by the differently-abled students, such as phenyl and bead bags, and appreciated their efforts.