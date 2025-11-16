Retired Army Officer Tied Up, Robbed By Domestic Help, Gang

Police said the domestic help, Pujaraj, facilitated the gang’s entry into the house. The gang confined Captain Giri (retd) to a room and tied him to a chair with a rope. While Pujaraj kept watch over the Army veteran, the other gang members threatened his wife and another domestic help and fled with ₹95,000 in cash and 20 tolas of gold jewellery from the locker.

According to Karkhana police, Pujaraj, who hails from Nepal, had joined the Army veteran’s household as a domestic help just 20 days ago. During this time, he became familiar with the layout of the house, including the location of the locker.

At around 12.30 am, Pujaraj called his associates and opened the door for them. They woke the family, assaulted Capt.Giri and threatened to kill him before tying him up.

Following a complaint from the family, police inspected the scene along with Clues and fingerprint teams. Four special teams have been formed on the instructions of North Zone DCP Sadhana Rashmi Perumal, Karkhana station house officer B. Anuradha said.

Police said IT teams had extracted CCTV footage showing clear images of the gang from cameras installed in the lane and adjoining roads. The gang was seen escaping towards Alwal in a hired autorickshaw.