Retd Govt Staffer Shines at Powerlifting World C’ship

Hyderabad:Perumalla Pradeep Kumar, a retired accounts officer from the Malkajgiri Commissionerate, won a silver medal in the Masters category at the Powerlifting World Cup held last month in Cairo, Egypt. Sports and youth services minister Vakiti Srihari congratulated Pradeep Kumar for his achievement and for bringing international recognition to Telangana.

Pradeep Kumar secured second place by lifting 400 kg in the 82.5 kg weight category at the international event. His performance earned him the silver medal in the Masters category.



The athlete earlier served as an accounts officer in the Malkajgiri Commissionerate before retiring from government service. Despite retirement, he continued pursuing powerlifting and representing the state at international competitions.



Congratulating him, the minister said such achievements bring pride to Telangana and inspire young sportspersons to pursue sports seriously. He added that the state government remains committed to promoting sports and supporting athletes who represent Telangana at national and international platforms.



Srihari assured that the government would extend all necessary support to sportspersons and expressed hope that Pradeep Kumar would achieve many more milestones in the future, bringing further recognition to Telangana and India.