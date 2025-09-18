Resumption of Tribal Lands Upheld by High Court

Hyderabad: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court dismissed a batch of writ pleas challenging the resumption of lands located in the Scheduled Area of Chunchupalli village, Kothagudem Mandal by the government. The judge was dealing with the writ pleas filed by Ravi Chandra Bejjaram and others, seeking to overturn a Government Order issued in October 2016 by the State Tribal Welfare Department and a Panchanama subsequently carried out by the tahsildar. The petitioners claimed ownership of 2.23 acres of land through an unregistered sale deed dated 1969, purchased from a non-tribal pattadar, contending that they had been in continuous possession and cultivation of the land since that time. However, the judge found significant procedural irregularities and inconsistencies in the petitioner’s account. The judge observed that the alleged transaction occurred after the enactment of the Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Areas Land Transfer Regulation, 1970, which explicitly prohibits the transfer of land between non-tribals in Scheduled Areas. Additionally, the judge noted that official records established the land as originally assigned to Bhukya Hari Singh, a member of the Lambada tribal community, recognised as the lawful pattadar. Testimonies and certified revenue documents discredited the authenticity of the purported 1969 sale deed, finding it inconsistent with official records. The judge emphasised that the prohibition on land transfers between non-tribals is a protective measure aimed at preventing exploitation of tribal communities and preserving their ancestral land rights for future generations.

Road laying in pvt property questioned

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging the action of the GHMC in seeking to lay and widen a road through private property without acquisition or compensation. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by B. Ashok, a businessman, who contended that the respondents were trying to interfere with his land at Chandanagar. It is the case of the petitioner that no notices were issued, no acquisition proceedings were initiated, and no compensation was paid, yet the authorities are proceeding to lay a road in violation of the Constitution. The judge directed the standing counsel for GHMC to obtain instructions.

Accused in piracy case gets bail

Justice K. Sujana of the Telangana High Court enlarged on bail an accused in a film piracy case. According to the prosecution, the Telugu Film Producers’ Anti-Video Piracy Cell lodged a complaint alleging large-scale online piracy of newly released Telugu films, including HIT: The Third Case and #Single. It was alleged that the petitioner Sudhakaran, along with other accused, recorded films in theatres, uploaded pirated copies to websites such as 1tamilmv.com, and distributed them through Telegram and Proton Mail, receiving payments through cryptocurrency channels. The prosecution contended that such piracy had caused massive losses to the industry, estimated at Rs 3,700 crore in 2024, and that the petitioner had confessed to uploading more than 35 films. Counsel for the petitioner contended that he was falsely implicated and that most offences alleged were punishable with imprisonment of less than seven years. It was also argued that substantial investigation had already been completed, with 33 witnesses examined, making continued detention unwarranted.. While the Additional Public Prosecutor opposed the plea citing seriousness of the offences and the ongoing investigation, the judge noted that the petitioner had been in custody since August 13, and that material investigation was already completed. Accordingly, the judge granted conditional bail to the accused.