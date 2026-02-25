Hyderabad: Restaurant Owner Gets 1-day Jail
Petbasheerabad police said the accused was running his outlet, Lucky Restaurant, until late in the night despite being issued several notices directing him not to run the premises beyond the permitted time.
Hyderabad: The VII Additional Metropolitan Magistrate of II Class in Medchal jailed Mohammed Abdul Rasheed, a restaurant owner from Kompally, for one day and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 1,000, on Wednesday.
According to the police, he is a repeat offender and was previously involved in three criminal cases at the same police station. A fresh case was registered against him
