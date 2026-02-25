 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad: Restaurant Owner Gets 1-day Jail

Telangana
25 Feb 2026 10:34 PM IST

Petbasheerabad police said the accused was running his outlet, Lucky Restaurant, until late in the night despite being issued several notices directing him not to run the premises beyond the permitted time.

Hyderabad: Restaurant Owner Gets 1-day Jail
x
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The VII Additional Metropolitan Magistrate of II Class in Medchal jailed Mohammed Abdul Rasheed, a restaurant owner from Kompally, for one day and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 1,000, on Wednesday.

Petbasheerabad police said the accused was running his outlet, Lucky Restaurant, until late in the night despite being issued several notices directing him not to run the premises beyond the permitted time.

According to the police, he is a repeat offender and was previously involved in three criminal cases at the same police station. A fresh case was registered against him

medchal Hyderabad Restaurant 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X