Reskilling is Key For Youth, Says Jayant Choudhary

Hyderabad: Union minister Jayant Chaudhary on Monday reiterated the central government’s commitment to implement policies aimed at improving skills of youth in Telangana,

Speaking at the inauguration of the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela (PMNAM) and Job Fair at Basheerbagh on Monday, he said: “We are committed to implement skill-related policies in Telangana.“

He was accompanied by Telangana IT minister D. Sridhar Babu and other dignitaries.

The minister said that the country’s youth have to constantly retrofit to the changing needs of the job market, and the National Education Policy (NEP) promotes a 360-degree approach to education and skill development.

“There exists a universe of opportunities for our youth today. We must empower them with the right skills and guidance,” he said.

Chaudhary assured that all central skill development policies would be effectively implemented across Telangana, including in rural areas. He added that this effort aligns with the vision of social justice and inclusive growth, ensuring that no youth is left behind.

He said that he has an emotional attachment with Telangana, in view of his active participation in the statehood movement between 2012 and 2014. He said that it is that emotional link that encourages him to direct his attention toward the youth of Telangana.

Chaudhary praised the efforts of the Telangana government to improve the skillsets of the country’s youth and reaffirmed the support from the central government. He praised the skill university initiative of the Telangana government.

Addressing the youth, Sridhar Babu said, "Industries have vacancies, but they cannot recruit people because youth lack employable skills. The government, therefore, introduced Young India Skills University with active support from industry experts to impart youth with practical skills that make them ready for jobs.”

"We will make Hyderabad a global hub for skill development and talent acquisition. We are not merely getting the youth ready for India, but for the world market," Sridhar Babu added.