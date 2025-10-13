Residents Step In to Fix Potholes on Incomplete RR30 Extension Road

Hyderabad: The Tellapur Neighbourhood Association (TeNA) took up pothole repairs using bitumen material on the incomplete RR30 Extension Road.

Association member Ramana explained that the road might appear unrepaired in photographs because the bitumen material easily settles into the surface. “We have been requesting the departments to sanction funds for completing the road. Until then, we were granted permission to carry out minor repairs to prevent accidents,” he said.

TeNA members clarified that it was not a weekend activity but a community-funded initiative, driven by the difficulties faced during daily commutes.

The RR30 Extension Road was sanctioned in 2015, but work began only in 2019. Despite years of delay, the project remains incomplete and poorly maintained, posing a persistent risk to residents and commuters.

The event began with a two-minute silence in memory of residents who lost their lives on this stretch. Volunteers from various communities joined the drive, filling major potholes at Aliens Circle, Tellapur-HUDA Turning, Mayfair Corner, Bloomfield Ecstasy Crossing, and Gopanpally-Osmannagar Junction. Kollur Traffic SI Naveen supervised and coordinated smooth traffic movement during the repair activity.