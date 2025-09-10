Residents Respond to Cantonment Vaani

Hyderabad: “For ten years, our roads have remained the same. No one listened. If this forum really works, it will change our lives,” said Ramesh, a resident of Bolarum, holding a petition about damaged lanes and overflowing drains. He was among hundreds who gathered at the Bowenpally Cantonment playground on Wednesday to present grievances at the first-ever Cantonment Vaani programme.

For the first time, state government officials and Cantonment Board authorities shared a single platform to hear residents directly. Officers from the revenue, civil supplies, electricity, health, police and forest departments joined Cantonment Board CEO Madhukar Naik, along with water works, engineering and sanitation staff.

Petitions covered a wide range of issues, including demands for drinking water supply, functioning streetlights, internal road repairs, Indiramma housing, ration cards, 200 units of free power and subsidised LPG cylinders.

Complaints were recorded on the spot by MLA Sriganesh’s office staff and handed to officials for follow-up. Residents said they had long been trapped in a cycle of one department shifting blame to another. “We have been running to separate offices for basic things like drainage and water connections. At least today we could tell everyone in one place,” said Sulochana, a Yapral resident.

MLA Ganesh, who initiated the forum, told reporters the programme would be held monthly, with most petitions addressed before the next session on October 10. He added that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had assured support for allocating funds to resolve long-pending problems in the Cantonment.

The initiative, which also drew local Congress leaders and workers, marked a rare joint engagement of state and Cantonment officials. While residents welcomed the opportunity to be heard, many said they would reserve judgment until they see concrete action in the weeks ahead.